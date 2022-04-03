LAPD on scene of standoff in South LA with possible grand theft auto, armed suspect

Authorities were dispatched Saturday afternoon after reports of a possible grand theft auto suspect was barricaded inside of a home in South Los Angeles.

The incident, which began at around 4:20 p.m. was located on 47th Street and Hooper Avenue.

An initial report from Los Angeles Police Department officers detailed that there were no hostages involved, and no injuries were reported.

It was unclear whether a SWAT unit was called to the scene for assistance.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.