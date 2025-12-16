LAPD officers shoot man allegedly armed with metal pole in San Fernando Valley

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department shot a burglary suspect who was allegedly armed with a metal pole in the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

While speaking to reporters, LAPD Captain Mike Bland said initial reports of a hot prowl burglary came in at 2:10 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 20300 block of Saticoy Street in Winnetka.

Upon arrival, officers located a man armed with a metal pole outside the complex. When he failed to comply with orders, officers deployed a taser on him, which was ineffective, Bland said.

Officers gave additional orders, which he again refused to comply with, according to Bland. At that point, officers fired gunshots at the man, striking him.

The man, who remains unidentified publicly, was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

A victim who resides at the apartment complex was treated for minor injuries sustained in an encounter with the man

No officers or other civilians were injured. Police didn't release any additional details.

Bland said the immediate area will continue to be closed for some time as investigations continue.