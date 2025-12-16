Watch CBS News
LAPD officers shoot man allegedly armed with metal pole in San Fernando Valley

By
Austin Turner
CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department shot a burglary suspect who was allegedly armed with a metal pole in the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

While speaking to reporters, LAPD Captain Mike Bland said initial reports of a hot prowl burglary came in at 2:10 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 20300 block of Saticoy Street in Winnetka.

Upon arrival, officers located a man armed with a metal pole outside the complex. When he failed to comply with orders, officers deployed a taser on him, which was ineffective, Bland said.

Officers gave additional orders, which he again refused to comply with, according to Bland. At that point, officers fired gunshots at the man, striking him.

The man, who remains unidentified publicly, was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

A victim who resides at the apartment complex was treated for minor injuries sustained in an encounter with the man

No officers or other civilians were injured. Police didn't release any additional details.

Bland said the immediate area will continue to be closed for some time as investigations continue.

