Suspect wanted for assaulting police officer arrested after South Los Angeles pursuit

A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer was arrested following a lengthy pursuit throughout South Los Angeles on Saturday night.

It's unclear where the chase began, but at times, the pickup truck the suspect was driving reversed to ram into the patrol cars that were following behind. The suspect rammed LAPD cars as many as six times while SkyCal was overhead.

Though the chase proceeded at slow speeds, the driver sometimes sped through surface streets at up to 60 miles per hour while driving on the wrong side of the road and swerving around other vehicles.

While the suspect fled near E. Slauson Avenue and Wilmington Avenue, they drove through a parking lot and over a railroad track in the area. They then sped across all four lanes of traffic horizontally before continuing on Randolph Street.

The chase continued throughout South LA streets for nearly 30 minutes before a perfectly executed PIT maneuver at around 9:45 p.m. near S. Alameda Street and E. 16th Street. It spun the truck 180 degrees, finally bringing the vehicle to a stop as nearly 10 patrol cars swarmed around.

The suspect exited the vehicle with their hands up as dozens of officers held them at gunpoint. They were taken into custody without further incident.

LAPD officials have not yet provided details on the assault for which the suspect is wanted, only that it occurred against a police officer.