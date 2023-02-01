Watch CBS News
LAPD officers hospitalized following two-car crash in Hollywood

By KCAL-News Staff

A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been hospitalized following a two-car crash in Hollywood on Tuesday. 

It was not immediately clear why the officer was in the area when the crash occurred at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Western Avenue. 

Additional officers were dispatched to the area after the officer involved in the crash sent out a call for help just after the crash occurred at around 2:30 p.m. 

The officer, a man in his 30s, was said to be conscious and breathing as they were transported to a nearby hospital. 

It was unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash. 

