LAPD officers fatally shoot carjacking suspect in Pacoima

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A carjacking suspect was fatally shot by police officers in Pacoima late Sunday evening. 

After receiving calls of a "man with a gun" in the Laurel Canyon and Van Nuys Boulevard area, who had reportedly been pointing the gun at pedestrians in the area and had attempted a carjacking at the intersection, Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to the scene just after 10:40 p.m.

Upon their arrival, the suspect allegedly pointed his firearm and opened fire at the officers, at which point they shot him and took him into custody. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

The suspect's identity was not immediately available. 

No other injuries were reported. 

As a result of an ongoing investigation, officers indicated that the area would be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

