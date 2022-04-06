LAPD officers fatally shoot assault suspect in Panorama City

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to Panorama City Wednesday afternoon following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Sky9 chopper over the scene of the shooting, which showed shattered glass and the suspect's weapon (upper right corner). CBSLA

A Los Angeles City Fire Department incident report revealed that they responded to the location after reports of a shooting in the area.

The incident was first reported at 2:20 p.m., and at some point after officers arrived a shooting occurred, leaving one man dead. He was armed with a knife.

The individual is reportedly a 25-year-old male.

With Sky9 overhead the scene, a considerable amount of shattered glass could be seen in the alleyway of an apartment complex where the shooting occurred, and the suspect's weapon - a long knife.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.