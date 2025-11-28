LAPD officers shoot man using piece of glass to stab himself in Koreatown

Los Angeles police officers shot a man who was allegedly using a large piece of glass to harm himself in the Koreatown area on Friday morning.

They were called to the 800 block of S. Vermont Avenue at around 7:15 a.m. after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon, LAPD officers told CBS Los Angeles.

Upon arrival, they encountered a man in his 30s who they say was using the glass to stab himself in the neck. Sometime after they first made contact with the man, officers opened fire.

The man, who hasn't yet been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers did not say if his injuries were from the stab wounds or from gunshot wounds.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.