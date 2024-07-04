LAPD officer grazed by bullet in shooting during traffic stop

A person being pulled over by police for a traffic stop in South Los Angeles shot at the officers, leaving one of them with a graze wound Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near Broadway and West 135th Street in the Willowbrook neighborhood, LAPD said. The suspect in the traffic stop allegedly started shooting at officers and they returned fire, police said.

LAPD patrol vehicles remain at the scene of a shooting in LA's Willowbrook neighborhood, where someone started shooting at officers during a traffic stop, police say. The officers returned fire, and one of them was left with a graze wound. KCAL News

The gunman remained at large the following morning.

LAPD has not said why officers initiated the traffic stop.

The other officer involved may have been injured by shattered glass from the gunfire, police said, while it's not known if the shooter was also shot and wounded.

Both officers have been listed in stable condition, according to LAPD.

No other details, including a description of the suspect, have been released by police.