LAPD officer convicted of perjury, filing false report; faces more than four years in prison

A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been convicted for filing a false report and perjury relating to a traffic stop that occurred in Hollywood more than three years ago.

Alejandro Castillo, a 15-year veteran of the LAPD, was found guilty on two felony counts by jurors on Monday, a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

"When an officer lies in the course of their investigation, it can have devastating consequences, including wrongful incarceration and sometimes wrongful convictions," District Attorney George Gascón said. "This is why my office takes perjury by law enforcement very seriously. We cannot have the people we entrusted to take away a person's liberty lying in their official capacity."

Due to the charges, Castillo now faces up to four years and eight months in state prison. His sentencing is scheduled for May 12.

Castillo, a 15-year veteran of the LAPD assigned to the West Traffic Division, was arrested in 2021 for "lying about a motorist's allegedly unsafe driving during a driving under the influence investigation three years ago."

The 2019 incident, which occurred in October, found that Officer Castillo claimed a driver made an unsafe turn and put others in danger, almost causing an accident. That driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

"Body-worn camera video showed the driver waited for all vehicles to pass before making a left turn," said the statement, which also noted that "Castillo filed a false declaration under penalty of perjury as well as a false police report."

DUI charges were never filed against the driver, due to the investigation.

"The allegations of an officer falsifying a police report are extremely troubling and there must be accountability," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore in a statement back in 2021.

Castillo was relieved of his position and police powers in 2019.

"The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of the felony perjury conviction by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office against Police Officer II+II (Motor Officer) Alejandro Castillo for on-duty incident," said a statement from LAPD. "Castillo is a 15-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, was assigned to West Traffic Division and has been assigned home pending the administrative investigation."

LAPD noted that they were fully cooperating with the DA's Office on the investigation.