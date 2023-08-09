LAPD officer arrested for stealing resident's debit card

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested one of their own for allegedly stealing a woman's debit card and using it at a home improvement store.

Internal Affairs detectives started their investigation after a woman raised concerns about her missing debit card. While she recalled having it while inside a station, she later noticed unauthorized transactions on her bank statement.

The woman did her own investigating and obtained photos of a man buying items with her debit card at a home improvement store. She later forwarded the photos to LAPD.

Internal Affairs identified the suspect as Officer Edmond Babains, who spent 16 years with the department. He was most recently assigned to the Custody Services Division of the department.

"The allegations of an officer breaking public trust are extremely troubling and there must be accountability," This Department will fully cooperate with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office in this matter."

Babians was booked into jail but was released on "Own Recognizance" in accordance with the Los Angeles Superior Court bail policy, the department stated.

Following his arrest, Babaians was stripped of his police powers and "assigned home" as he waits for the department to finish their administrative and criminal investigation.

"Our police officers must be held accountable to the highest standard," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "I want to acknowledge and thank Chief Moore and LAPD leadership for swiftly taking action on this serious matter. The integrity of our police department is of the utmost importance and we must continue to act with transparency and accountability to build trust with all Angelenos."