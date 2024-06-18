LAPD officer accidentally shoots through wall at police academy

An officer accidentally shot through a wall at the Los Angeles Police Department's academy in Elysian Park on Monday.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. on June 17 while the officer was handling his department-approved, privately purchased firearm. Investigators said the officer was dry firing his weapon when he fired off a round into a nearby wall. The department described the incident as a Non-Tactical Unintentional Discharge.

Dry firing is an exercise where the user pulls the trigger of a weapon while it is unloaded or without live ammunition. Sometimes, users load inert rounds into their firearms while dry firing.

Investigators believe the round may have landed around the trees outside of the office. However, officers never found the bullet.

The officer was alone in his office when he discharged the weapon and no one was injured during the incident.

The department's Force Investigation Division launched an investigation into the incident.