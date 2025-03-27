LAPD offering $50K reward for info in 2023 murder of South LA woman

Los Angeles homicide detectives are asking for help in solving the 2023 murder of a 43-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death inside her home.

A $50,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest, and detectives hope to find the person or people responsible for the death of Kishaundra Gatlin.

"Our detectives have been working diligently since 2023 since it occurred and has remained unsolved," Capt. Jamie Bennett said.

"She deserves justice. Please, if you know something, say something."

On March 29, 2023, Gatlin was found dead in her residence in the area of Figueroa and 117th streets.



"Kishaundra leaves behind two girls. She will never be a grandmother. She will never see their accomplishments," her mother Lucy McDowell said at Thursday's news conference.

Investigators said at the time of Gatlin's death, there was a homeless encampment by the train tracks near her home. It has since been cleared.

"I want to ask, if anyone knows of any family members that were living in that area or around that area that might have information about what happened to please call us," detective Iris Romero said.

The family pleaded for somebody to say something. "When you get caught, you will be behind bars, but right now, I'm behind bars with a broken heart, til the day I die," her mother said.