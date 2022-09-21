LAPD investigating hot prowl burglary at Tarzana home

Los Angeles police were investigating a hot prowl burglary in Tarzana Tuesday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects broke into the Tarzana home off Wells Drive and Geyser Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. but did not take anything.

While the residents were home at the time, no one was injured.

It is not clear if the suspects were armed.

