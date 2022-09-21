LAPD investigating hot prowl burglary at Tarzana home
Los Angeles police were investigating a hot prowl burglary in Tarzana Tuesday night.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects broke into the Tarzana home off Wells Drive and Geyser Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. but did not take anything.
While the residents were home at the time, no one was injured.
It is not clear if the suspects were armed.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
