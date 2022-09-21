Watch CBS News
LAPD investigating hot prowl burglary at Tarzana home

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles police were investigating a hot prowl burglary in Tarzana Tuesday night. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects broke into the Tarzana home off Wells Drive and Geyser Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. but did not take anything. 

While the residents were home at the time, no one was injured. 

It is not clear if the suspects were armed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 11:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

