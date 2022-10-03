LAPD investigate suspicious item found on train tracks in Boyle Heights

Authorities are investigating a suspicious item found on the train tracks in Boyle Heights.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the scene near the 2400 block of Eighth Street after learning that a suspicious item had been seen.

The area was cordoned off for investigators, who retrieved the item and found no evidence of explosive materials.

They cleared the scene at around 3:45 p.m. and indicated that there was no further threat in the area.