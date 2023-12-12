LAPD in standoff with woman in North Hollywood vehicle

LAPD in standoff with woman in North Hollywood vehicle

LAPD in standoff with woman in North Hollywood vehicle

After allegedly threatening several people Tuesday, a woman barricaded herself in North Hollywood, prompting a police standoff, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers arrived at the 6100 block of Willowcrest Avenue at around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a female threatening people in the area before barricading herself inside a vehicle, according to LAPD.

It is unclear if the woman is armed, officers added. No injuries have been reported.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)