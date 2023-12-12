Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD in standoff with woman in North Hollywood vehicle

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

LAPD in standoff with woman in North Hollywood vehicle
LAPD in standoff with woman in North Hollywood vehicle 01:03

After allegedly threatening several people Tuesday, a woman barricaded herself in North Hollywood, prompting a police standoff, the Los Angeles Police Department said. 

1f2ba8d639a439c4489153d5ad35ba04.jpg

Officers arrived at the 6100 block of Willowcrest Avenue at around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a female threatening people in the area before barricading herself inside a vehicle, according to LAPD. 

It is unclear if the woman is armed, officers added. No injuries have been reported. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 5:22 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.