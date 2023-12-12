LAPD in standoff with woman in North Hollywood vehicle
After allegedly threatening several people Tuesday, a woman barricaded herself in North Hollywood, prompting a police standoff, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Officers arrived at the 6100 block of Willowcrest Avenue at around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a female threatening people in the area before barricading herself inside a vehicle, according to LAPD.
It is unclear if the woman is armed, officers added. No injuries have been reported.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
