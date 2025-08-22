LAPD identifies alleged gunman in Westfield Topanga mall shooting

Los Angeles police identified the 29-year-old man accused of randomly attacking a woman in the Westfield Topanga mall parking lot.

Officers said Shayne Suffern walked up to the woman while she was pushing her 2-year-old in a stroller, claimed she was carrying his baby and started shooting at her when she ran away, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. However, his AR-15-style rifle malfunctioned, prompting Suffern to chase the woman through the parking lot before stabbing her in the shoulder while she carried her young son.

Police patrolling nearby quickly arrested Suffern. LAPD investigators said they found 13 magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his car and notes indicating that the suspect may have wanted to hurt someone. They believed the malfunction prevented further violence.

The woman was taken to the hospital in a fair condition. LAPD said the individuals had no relation to each other and believed Suffern may have been suffering from mental health issues.

Records showed that police arrested Suffern two years ago for possession of an assault weapon and firing a gun in public. He was sentenced to two years of a diversion program due to his mental health. Suffern was barred from possessing a deadly weapon.

Police booked Suffern with attempted murder. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 25. His bail is set at $5.325 million.