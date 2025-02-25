LAPD faces lawsuit claiming officers allegedly shot robbery victims during struggle

A law firm announced its intention to file a claim against the City of Los Angeles after officers allegedly shot their clients as they wrestled their assailant to the ground near Nickerson Gardens.

The Carrillo Law Firm said their clients, Victor Diaz and Jesus Rojas, were standing outside a church in the 1700 block of East 114th Street on Dec. 28, 2024, when a man armed with an AK-47 rifle tried to rob them.

Diaz and Rojas charged their alleged assailant, 54-year-old Kevin Doby, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victims' lawyers said one of the men flagged LAPD officers patrolling the area during the struggle.

As the officers got out of their vehicle, one of the victims shouted, "he's got a gun," multiple times. Body camera footage from the incident showed the officer radioed for help and shouted the commands "get off of him" before opening fire. LAPD officials said the officer shot while the victims tried to break away from the suspect and once again when Doby tried to rearm himself.

The victims' lawyers said the gunfire seriously wounded Diaz and Rojas. In the LAPD's initial report, officers said "the victims were also struck by gunfire" but did not specify who shot them.

They also said the two men were hospitalized in a stable condition.

Officers arrested Doby for armed robbery after he was taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

They also recovered an AK-style rifle and a 3-inch folding knife at the scene.