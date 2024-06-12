LAPD detectives need help solving murder investigation from 2020

LAPD asking for help solving murder investigation from 2020

LAPD asking for help solving murder investigation from 2020

LAPD asking for help solving murder investigation from 2020

The Los Angeles Police Department needs help solving a murder from 2020.

The alleged murder happened on October 29, 2020, at about 7:30 a.m. on 84th Street near Hoover Street. Detectives said the woman was walking when she was shot and killed by someone.

Police believe the shooter may have been in an older model Mercedes Benz C or E Class with a sunroof and tinted windows. LAPD believes the vehicle is either silver, gray, or gold.

The LA City Council granted a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the identity, arrest and prosecution of the people responsible.

The vehicle the suspects used, according to LAPD. LAPD

Detectives urged anyone with information to call South Bureau Homicide Division Detective Franco at (323) 786-5154. Outside of business hours, please call 1 (877) 527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website.