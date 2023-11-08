LAPD deploys "robot dog" during standoff with armed man in Hollywood

LAPD deploys robot dog to help with standoff in Hollywood

A new "robot police dog" helped LAPD end a nearly 3-hour long standoff with a man who was allegedly armed with a handgun on a Metro bus in Hollywood.

The incident started around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday when a bus passenger noticed another passenger who appeared to be sleeping with a gun at his feet, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The bus driver was notified and stopped the bus at the intersection of Melrose and Western Avenues where all passengers got off.

LAPD along with a SWAT team responded to the scene around 4:45 a.m. when the standoff off started with the man who appeared to be sleeping when authorities tried to communicate with him.

Authorities then deployed "SPOT," a Quadruped Unmanned Ground Vehicle robot, to assist getting the man off the bus and he was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m.

The robot was purchased for about $278,000 by the LA Police Foundation and donated to the LAPD. The robot dog is remote controlled by a SWAT team member, giving police another set of eyes inside a potentially dangerous scene.

"The QUGV robot is a versatile and agile robot that can navigate challenging terrain and perform a variety of tasks," according to the LAPD.

Police also said a semi automatic handgun was recovered at the scene.