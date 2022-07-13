LAPD Chief Moore 'troubled' by arrest video showing officer kicking suspect in head

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore addressed a video that has recently gone viral, showing an officer kicking a handcuffed man in the head during arrest on July 3.

The video was taken by a bystander in Hollywood as the man was being arrested on suspicion of battery outside of a marijuana dispensary in the 1600 block of Cahuenga Boulevard. At the time, another man was also arrested for his involvement in the incident, as he tried to free the suspect from police custody.

Footage shows an officer kicking one of the two suspects -- handcuffed at the time -- in the head as they attempted to place him in leg restraints.

LAPD officer Drake Madison addressed the topic on July 8, saying that the video shows "what could have been an officer's boot striking the suspect's head."

He also said that "several separate use-of-force incidents" were reported while taking the man into custody.

On Tuesday, Chief Michel Moore also spoke on the issue, stating that he was "troubled" by what he saw in the video, and that the department was "very seriously" reviewing the use of force.

"We all can look at the imagery and see it," Moore said. "Striking a person in the head with their foot or with any impact device is something that we take very seriously. It is one that is not authorized as a force option -- other than deadly force situation -- because of the likelihood of serious injury or death."

As the department investigates the incident, the officer in question was removed from the field.