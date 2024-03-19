Stolen vehicle suspect arrested at end of hour-long, high-speed chase through LA County

Officers arrested a stolen vehicle suspect behind the wheel of a Mercedes SUV after a nearly hour-long high-speed chase through Los Angeles County.

It's not immediately clear when the chase began, but the suspect could be seen driving on the righthand shoulder of the 10 Freeway near Palms in the midst of rush hour traffic, with Los Angeles Police Department officers following close behind.

At around 7:10 p.m., the driver appeared to be getting off the freeway before they quickly swerved back onto eastbound lanes of the freeway.

The suspect exited the freeway onto W. Adams Boulevard in the Jefferson Park area, at which point the pursuit had gone into tracking mode as police backed off due to the dangerous nature.

They briefly continued along surface streets before getting back onto I-10 for some time until they merged onto the northbound 110 Freeway through downtown LA.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the driver got onto the northbound I-5, sometimes driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

California Highway Patrol officers took over the chase a little before 7:40 p.m., at which point the suspect got off the freeway onto Andover Drive and N. San Fernando Boulevard in Burbank, often driving on the wrong side of the road with officers trailing closely behind.

Again, the driver got back onto the I-5 northbound at around 7:45 p.m. This time around, the suspect was driving about 115 miles per hour with their headlights off, sometimes flashing their lights at other cars as they approached.

Officers threw a spike strip at one point, which they reported was successful. However, it didn't appear to affect the tires of the car.

While driving through Sylmar, the suspect briefly drove through a parking lot before getting back onto surface streets.

At 8 p.m., the car finally came to a stop at a Metro train station in Sylmar, near Truman Street and San Fernando Road, where both suspects got out and ran on foot, one of which appeared to be holding a bag or jacket under his arm.

He briefly ran into a marijuana dispensary before taking off his jacket and his hat, continuing to walk along the street.

Officers swarmed the suspect, tackling him in a barren field before taking him into custody.

The Mercedes had Texas license plates and was occupied by at least two people, police said. At one point the suspect threw something out of the driver's side window, but it's not sure what exactly the item was.