LAPD terminates pursuit of reckless driver in the San Fernando Valley

LAPD terminates pursuit of reckless driver in the San Fernando Valley

LAPD terminates pursuit of reckless driver in the San Fernando Valley

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a possible reckless driver in the San Fernando Valley.

The chase started near West Los Angeles and continued up the 405 Freeway through the western part of the Valley until Mission Hills.

At that point, the police terminated the pursuit and allowed the suspect to get away.