Brad Pitt's Los Feliz home ransacked by burglars, LAPD sources confirm

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a burglary Wednesday night at actor Brad Pitt's Los Feliz home.

Two law enforcement sources confirmed the break-in to CBS News Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

The burglary happened at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2300 block of N. Edgemont Street, according to LAPD. The department's Media Relations Division said three suspects broke into the house through a front window.

Investigators said they ransacked the home and stole miscellaneous items. Police did not specify the monetary value of the stolen items.

No one was home during the burglary, according to LAPD.

