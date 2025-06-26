Watch CBS News
Brad Pitt's Los Feliz home ransacked by burglars, LAPD sources confirm

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a burglary Wednesday night at actor Brad Pitt's Los Feliz home.

Two law enforcement sources confirmed the break-in to CBS News Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

The burglary happened at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2300 block of N. Edgemont Street, according to LAPD. The department's Media Relations Division said three suspects broke into the house through a front window. 

Investigators said they ransacked the home and stole miscellaneous items. Police did not specify the monetary value of the stolen items. 

No one was home during the burglary, according to LAPD. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

