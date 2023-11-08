LAPD arrests suspect in Northridge crash that killed off-duty officer

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested a man for a crash that killed two people including an off-duty officer.

The fatal collision happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 4 at the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Lindley Avenue. Investigators said that 20-year-old Brian David Olivarez ran a red light at around 100 mph while driving under the influence.

Olivarez allegedly slammed into a white Infiniti, turning it into a mangled mess, while also sending his Black BMW into an apartment building.

The crash killed LAPD Officer Darrell Cunningham and a woman in his Infiiniti. The collision hospitalized an off-duty San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy. The three were lifelong friends, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

The collision critically injured Olivarez. He was unconscious when paramedics transported him to the hospital. A female passenger in Olivarez's car was also injured but she was able to exit the car on her own accord.

Since Olivarez was unconscious, officers absentee booked him for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors charged Olivarez with two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and drug-causing injury.

His bail was set at a little over $4 million.

Anyone with information on the case should call LAPD at (213) 486-0657. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or their website here.