2 dead 3 injured in 2-vehicle Northridge crash

A Vehicle crashed into an apartment building following a Northridge 2-vehicle accident that left two people dead and three others injured. KCAL News

Two people were killed and three others were hospitalized following a horrific two-vehicle crash in Northridge.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the crash site at the Lindley Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard intersection around 1:20 a.m., where they found a sheared fire hydrant with a black vehicle lodged against an apartment building and another mangled white car on the street.

Wreckage littered the accident site, as fire crews worked amid spouting water to free three people trapped inside the vehicles.

Paramedics pronounced two people dead at the scene. Fire crews freed the trapped victims and they were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story.