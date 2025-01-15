LAPD arrests 2 people who admitted to setting fires outside of wildfire zones in Southern California

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested two individuals on Tuesday who admitted to setting fires outside of the wildfire zones.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Chief Jim McDonnell said two people were arrested for arson in connection to fires outside of the impacted areas caused by the Eaton and Palisades fires.

At about 5:15 p.m. LAPD officers responded to a radio call near the intersection of Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards. McDonnell said when officers arrived a citizen had already detained the possible arson suspect and extinguished the nearby fire at a tree. The person was taken into custody and booked for arson.

"During the investigation, the suspect admitted to starting the fire because he liked the smell of burning leaves," McDonnell said.

Later that evening around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue the fire department responded to reports of a person setting multiple piles of trash on fire. Fire crews quickly put out the flames and officers took the individual into custody and booked her for arson.

"The suspect admitted to setting multiple fires that day and stated that she enjoyed causing chaos and destruction," McDonnell said.

The LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have increased security patrols since the start of the wildfires. LA County Sheriff Robert Luna requested the assistance of the National Guard to prevent looting and other crimes while residents remain evacuated.

McDonnell said they have arrested 14 people in or near the fire zones. The sheriff's department has arrested 39 people. Officials have clarified that not all of the arrests are related to looting or burglary violations.