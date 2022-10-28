LAPD arrest suspect who sexually assaulted woman inside of her Echo Park apartment

Police have arrested the man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her Echo Park apartment earlier in October.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the attack happened on Oct. 9 at around 8:00 p.m. when a woman returned to her apartment after taking her dog out for a walk. The victim said she was approached by an unknown man who commented on her dog.

Then, the man pushed through her door as she entered her apartment before shoving her to the floor. He proceeded to sexually assault her as she screamed for help. The suspect then slapped her face twice before covering her mouth.

"The suspect then groped the victim's genital area again, until the victim was able to separate herself from the suspect by kicking him off her," police said.

The woman attempted to crawl to the door of her apartment, again screaming for help before the suspect left the apartment. Several Good Samaritans living nearby apparently followed the man as he left the complex but stopped after he allegedly presented a knife.

"We came out and she said, 'He tried to rape me, he hit me,'" said Karen Velasquez, who lives nearby. "It was very scary."

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.