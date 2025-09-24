Lange Foundation helps animals in need find their forever homes

The Lange Foundation's annual estate sale is a two-story treasure hunt full of jewelry, china, nooks for books and cat dishes.

All of the items are donated and then sold, with proceeds benefiting the paws.

"We rescued Archie with a leg injury. We attempted to save her leg, but unfortunately, it was crushed, so now she's a tripod kitty," said Megan Fenner, from the Lange Foundation.

The Lange Foundation adopts animals from city shelters that are most in need, like dogs with prosthetics.

"We like to take the ones that need the most help. Injured in some way, overlooked, or needing some socialization," Fenner said. "We try to focus on those as they're the least likely to get adopted."

It's a cause that dates back 50 years. Gillian Lange started adopting pets from shelters and rehoming them. In 1993, she founded the Lange Foundation, which does just that and adopts around 500 animals a year.

The foundation also helps pay for medical expenses for pet owners who can't afford treatments to keep them in their homes.

"We're trying to solve the terrible problem from both ends of the spectrum, rescues, which is the soul of the foundation, but doing something to prevent animals from entering the shelters to begin with," Lange said.

The foundation's annual estate sale is its biggest fundraiser.

"One of the best things about this sale is it gets new things coming in every day right to the end," Lange said.

Through the end of October, the Lange Foundation has taken over an empty shop in Santa Monica, hoping you'll shop until you drop and hopefully adopt.