Lanes on I-5 in Sun Valley blocked after big-rig crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities say a big-rig has crashed on the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, the thoroughfare's four right lanes on the northbound freeway are blocked at Sheldon Street. Two left lanes remain open. 

The CHP also reports that the area was experiencing flooding due to a broken water pump. 

No further details were immediately available. 

First published on December 11, 2022 / 10:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

