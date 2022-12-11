Lanes on I-5 in Sun Valley blocked after big-rig crash
Authorities say a big-rig has crashed on the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the thoroughfare's four right lanes on the northbound freeway are blocked at Sheldon Street. Two left lanes remain open.
The CHP also reports that the area was experiencing flooding due to a broken water pump.
No further details were immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.