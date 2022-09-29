Landscaper killed after driver loses control of car in El Sereno

A city contracted landscaper was killed in El Sereno after a driver lost control of their vehicle on Wednesday.

CBSLA

The collision occurred at around 1:50 p.m. on Huntington Drive, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

A Los Angeles Police Department traffic detective told CBS News that the man, working in the center divider at the time of the collision, was a contract worker for the city.

Police say that at some point, and for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the car and drove up onto the center divider, striking the landscaper before it flipped over, coming to a rest in the middle of lanes heading in the opposite direction.

While the driver of the vehicle did suffer some injuries, they were able to escape under their own power. They were taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition.