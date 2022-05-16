Landing gear of small private aircraft fails at Oxnard Airport with 2 on board

The landing gear of a small private aircraft failed as it was attempting to land at Oxnard Airport at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration suggested that the nose gear of the Beechcraft Baron collapsed with two people on board.

The plane was already on the ground when united from Oxnard Fire Department arrived. No injuries were reported.

The FAA will investigate.