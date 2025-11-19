Wrapped body found on empty Lancaster road, prompting death investigation

A death investigation is underway in Lancaster after a body was found wrapped in material on the side of a road early Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to the intersection of E. Avenue E and 10th Street at around 9 a.m. after learning of the body's discovery, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy told CBS Los Angeles.

They said that the body was wrapped in an undisclosed material and was discovered by street cleaners who were walking along the street. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a body was inside the object. They believe that the body was dumped in the area.

A cause of death has not yet been declared, and the victim has not yet been identified.

Though they haven't yet designated the investigation as a homicide, LASD said that homicide investigators have joined the death investigation.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.