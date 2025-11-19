Watch CBS News
Local News

Wrapped body found on empty Lancaster road, prompting death investigation

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A death investigation is underway in Lancaster after a body was found wrapped in material on the side of a road early Wednesday morning. 

Deputies were called to the intersection of E. Avenue E and 10th Street at around 9 a.m. after learning of the body's discovery, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy told CBS Los Angeles. 

They said that the body was wrapped in an undisclosed material and was discovered by street cleaners who were walking along the street. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a body was inside the object. They believe that the body was dumped in the area. 

A cause of death has not yet been declared, and the victim has not yet been identified. 

Though they haven't yet designated the investigation as a homicide, LASD said that homicide investigators have joined the death investigation. 

Anyone with more information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue