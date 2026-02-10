Investigation underway after Lancaster barricaded armed suspect found dead

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Lancaster Sheriff's Station with a death investigation following a lengthy standoff between a barricaded suspect and deputies, which concluded early Tuesday morning.

The incident began on Monday afternoon when deputies responded to a home in the 43000 block of Blue Sky Court for a reported call of service.

When deputies arrived, they encountered an armed man refusing to cooperate. The man barricaded himself in the home for about 14 hours, as crisis negotiation teams responded.

A SWAT team broke a window in the home early Tuesday morning, and around 5:49 a.m., the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.