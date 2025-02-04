Lakers to introduce new star Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers will formally introduce Luka Doncic, their newest star during a much-anticipated press conference Tuesday morning.

Doncic, a 25-year-old Slovenian phenom, has played his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks until he was traded to the Purple and Gold on Saturday in a move that stunned the entire world of sports.

Despite his rampant success since joining the league, solidifying himself as one of the game's best all-time scorers even after just six full seasons and leading the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals, Dallas made what they said was a win-now decision by acquiring All-NBA big man Anthony Davis from the Lakers.

Already at this point in his young career, Doncic is a five-time All-NBA First Team player who is averaging 28.6 points per game, which is good enough for third-best all-time. His 80 triple-doubles already rank him in the top 10 of all to ever play.

He joins a Lakers team that currently holds fifth place in the Western Conference about halfway through the season.

Though LeBron James will still largely be the face of the franchise, his playing days are nearing an end, meaning that Doncic will surely be the Lakers key player for some time following the trade.

Most of the Los Angeles roster has been mum since the news of the trade broke, with many anxiously awaiting what players like James and head coach JJ Redick have to say on the monumental move.

The news conference takes place 9 a.m. Tuesday at the team's El Segundo training facility.