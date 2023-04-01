Lakers legend Pau Gasol to be inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol's prolific post-playing career continued Saturday, when he was announced as one of the headliners of the latest class of basketball greats to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Gasol, who just had his No. 16 retired by the Lakers in early March, now becomes the latest member of the Purple and Gold to be enshrined amongst the greatest to ever hit the hardwood.

"It's very humbling to be part of opening doors, breaking barriers, inspiring others," Gasol said after learning that he was amongst those selected to join the ranks of the Hall of Fame. "Timing is kinda everything in life, also, there were others before us that opened those doors first and we're very thankful to them because we got to enjoy an incredible time in basketball. Just gotta be thankful for being part of history. We did what we loved and we tried to do it to the best of our ability. "

The Barcelona, Spain native made his NBA debut with Memphis after being selected with the No.3 pick in the 2001 NBA Draft. He kicked off his outstanding career by capturing the Rookie of the Year award that season.

He was named to the first of his six All-Star Game appearances in 2006.

Gasol was a three-time All-Star with the Lakers, and a crucial member of the team that made back-to-back-to-back NBA Finals appearances, securing titles in 2009 and 2010.

He is one of 12 Lakers to have their number retired by the team.

Gasol's 18-year NBA career also saw him named to four All-NBA teams. He finished with 20,894 points, 11,305 rebounds and 3,925 assists in 1,226 games played. In addition to the Grizzlies, Gasol also suited up for the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks following the end of the 2013-14 season.

A list of the other players and coaches selected for the star-studded 2023 Hall of Fame includes:

Dwyane Wade — 3-time NBA Champion (2006, 2012, 2013), 13-time All-Star as member of Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers

Dirk Nowitzki — NBA Champion (2011), 2007 NBA MVP, 14-time All-Star as member of Dallas Mavericks

Tony Parker — 4-time NBA Champion (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014), 6-time All-Star as member of San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets

Becky Hammon — 6-time WNBA All-Star, WNBA Champion (2022) as Head Coach of Las Vegas Aces

Gregg Popovich — 5-time NBA Champion (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014) as Head Coach of San Antonio Spurs, 3-time NBA Coach of the Year, winningest coach in NBA history (1,363 wins and counting)

Gene Keady — 7-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, 5-time National Coach of the Year as Head Coach of Purdue Boilermakers

Gene Bess — winningest coach in college basketball history as Head Coach of Three Rivers Community College

Gary Blair — NCAA Division I Champion (2011), 852 careers wins as Head Coach of Texas A&M Aggies women's basketball

David Hixon — 2-time NCAA Division III Champion (2007, 2013), 2-time NABC NCAA Division III Coach of the Year as Head Coach of Amherst College

Jim "Jimmy V" Valvano — NCAA Division I Champion (1983), 2-time ACC Tournament Champion, ACC Coach of the Year (1989) as Head Coach of North Carolina State University. Widely regarded for his passionate speech at the 1993 ESPY Awards.

The entire class will be enshrined in a ceremony scheduled for August 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts.