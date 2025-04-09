Lakers legend Magic Johnson makes surprise visit to Eaton Fire victims at Pasadena Boys & Girls Club

Young victims of the devastating Eaton Fire were treated to quite the surprise on Wednesday when they had a special visitor stop by the Pasadena Boys & Girls Club.

Earvin "Magic" Johnson, the Lakers legend and NBA Hall of Famer, met with the children, hoping to bring smiles to the faces of those who lost so much in January, when the destructive fire razed thousands of homes and buildings.

He was met by the happy screams of the children and raucous applause at the Boys & Girls Club, where there was dancing, crafting, making popcorn and of course — shooting some hoops.

"Are you like really, really good at basketball?" one of the children asked Johnson.

"Not anymore, I'm old now but I didn't do too bad," said the five-time NBA Champion, three-time MVP and 12-time All-Star.

Magic's visit was made possible by a $25,000 gift from The Cigna Group.

"We're active with Boys & Girls Clubs all over the country and this is another opportunity to lean in and provide support," said Cigna CEO David Cordani. "Partnership with Magic helps us come together."

When asked why he does it, his answer was simple.

"I have a big heart and I care," Magic said.

He's looking to not only inspire, but to also continue fighting for equity for all wildfire victims, regardless of which fire they were impacted by in January. He recently joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom's rebuilding commission to do just that.

"I said, 'I'm gonna do it, but we gotta make sure we can give them everything that they need,'" Johnson said. "They can't just go to Pacific Palisades and they get everything, and then here in Altadena, the great people don't get what they need."

He uses his own experience with tough challenges to help inspire others, much of which he believes comes from leading by example.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "You might can't see it now, but there will be a better day."