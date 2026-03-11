2 Lake Elsinore men arrested for posing as law enforcement officers

Riverside County deputies arrested two men who have allegedly been posing as law enforcement officers in Lake Elsinore.

The investigation began back on Feb. 22 at around 10:45 a.m., when deputies with the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station were called to the area near Grand Avenue and Corydon Road, where they learned of two people who they said were posing as peace officers, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"The victim stated a black Ford Police Interceptor drove behind her into a parking lot and activated the red/blue emergency lights and siren, effectively conducting a traffic stop," the release said. "The driver and passenger of the police vehicle contacted the victim and requested her identification."

However, at some point during the interaction, deputies said that the victim became suspicious and reported it to local law enforcement.

Deputies were able to identify the suspects as Juan Jimenez, 53, and Elias Roman, 42, both of Lake Elsinore.

On March 5, deputies located the black Ford, which they said was still equipped with emergency lights and a siren. At the time, they arrested Jimenez without incident. Upon serving a search warrant at his home, deputies collected evidence "including badges, multiple police patches, and other police uniform items."

Both Jimenez and Roman, who was arrested on Tuesday after he was located in Lake Elsinore, were booked for impersonating a police officer and false imprisonment, deputies said.

As their investigation continues, deputies asked anyone with further information to contact the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station at (951) 245-3300.