Laguna Beach bans pop-up tents and canopies on most areas of its beaches

Starting next week, tents, canopies, or easy-ups will not be permitted in most areas of the beach within the city of Laguna Beach, and violators will face fines of up to $500.

The umbrella-only ordinance has been under consideration by the city council since the beginning of the year, and on May 26, it goes into effect.

"Single-pole beach umbrellas are the only shade structures permitted on city beaches, except within designated canopy zones," the City of Laguna Beach wrote on social media.

It's specified that shade coverings may not exceed 8'x8'x6', so as not to interfere with lifeguards' sight of the water out of safety concerns for those recreating in the ocean.

The city's Marine Safety Chief informed city council members earlier that it's difficult for lifeguards to see swimmers and surfers when large multi-post canopies block their view.

There are several "Designated Canopy Zones" on beaches, located further away from the waterline. Other rules to note in canopy zones include: shade coverings must be set back at least 20 feet from public and emergency access paths, and 5 feet apart from other shade coverings.

"All shade coverings may be relocated if requested by Marine Safety, Police, or authorized City personnel," the City of Laguna Beach wrote on social media.

"What we're having a problem with is ... many of our coves in Laguna Beach are quite shallow, and the lifeguard towers are pushed back up against the hill on the coves, and when people put up these rows of these tent structures, the lifeguards cannot see down to the waterline and it creates a safety issue," Mayor Mark Orgill said in an earlier comment.