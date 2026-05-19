LAFD fire engine overturns in San Fernando Valley crash, injuring 2 firefighters

Two firefighters were hurt after their fire engine rolled onto its side during a multi-vehicle crash in Sunland on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No one else was harmed in the crash, according to LAFD.

LAFD added that the fire engine was responding to a structure fire at the time of the collision.

The vehicle rolled over a sidewalk and came to a rest on a nearby storefront.

Crews closed off Foothill Boulevard between Scoville Avenue and McVine Avenue.