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LAFD fire engine overturns in San Fernando Valley crash, injuring 2 firefighters

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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Two firefighters were hurt after their fire engine rolled onto its side during a multi-vehicle crash in Sunland on Tuesday night. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No one else was harmed in the crash, according to LAFD. 

LAFD added that the fire engine was responding to a structure fire at the time of the collision. 

The vehicle rolled over a sidewalk and came to a rest on a nearby storefront.

Crews closed off Foothill Boulevard between Scoville Avenue and McVine Avenue. 

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