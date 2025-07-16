LAFD crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash involving school bus; no students on bus

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel are treating seven people at the site of an Arleta multi-vehicle accident that involved a school bus. There were no children on the bus.

The accident occurred late Wednesday morning in a residential area at Terra Bella Street and Arleta Avenue. Aerial footage shows a yellow bus with front-end damage smashed into a black Mercedes SUV, partially on a sidewalk.

Three other vehicles were involved somehow and could be seen through aerial footage, crashed along the side of the road.

The circumstances surrounding the accident and the extent of the injuries to those involved are unknown at this time.

LAFD crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash involving a school bus. KCAL News