LAFD crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash involving school bus; no students on bus

Julie Sharp
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Los Angeles Fire Department personnel are treating seven people at the site of an Arleta multi-vehicle accident that involved a school bus. There were no children on the bus.

The accident occurred late Wednesday morning in a residential area at Terra Bella Street and Arleta Avenue. Aerial footage shows a yellow bus with front-end damage smashed into a black Mercedes SUV, partially on a sidewalk.

Three other vehicles were involved somehow and could be seen through aerial footage, crashed along the side of the road.

The circumstances surrounding the accident and the extent of the injuries to those involved are unknown at this time. 

LAFD crews respond to multiple-vehicle crash involving a school bus. KCAL News
