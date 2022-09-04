LAFD crews quickly extinguish abandoned structure fire in Hyde Park

Los Angeles Fire Department crews quickly contained a fire that broke out at a vacant home in Hyde Park on Saturday.

It took 28 firefighters just 24 minutes to extinguish the flames, which were first reported at the boarded-up home at around 3:10 p.m. on W. Southwest Drive.

The fire was reportedly threatening a separate vacant home nearby, but crews were able to control the fire before it could extend to surrounding structures.

There were no injuries reported.

An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the fire.