LAFD crews handle blaze at two-story residential duplex in Highland Park
Firefighters quickly contained a structure fire in Highland Park that was dangerously close to spreading into another neighboring building Monday morning.
The blaze was first reported at around 9:10 a.m. on N. Bridewell Street, where the exterior of a two-story residential duplex had caught fire.
The flames spread into both the first and second floors of the structure, before threatening a nearby building.
It took 35 Los Angeles Fire Department units a little over 20 minutes to confine and knockdown the fire.
No injuries were reported and investigators were working to determine a cause.
