LAFD battle blaze at auto shop in Pacoima

After overcoming water supply problems at a fire, Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were able to put out a blaze at a one-story automotive shop in Pacoima early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called at 3:33 a.m. to 9800 San Fernando Road and West Branford Street where they encountered difficulties with nearby hydrants and used ladder pipes and large diameter hand lines to get control of the blaze, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Several vehicles were burning inside the shop and firefighters began transitioning to an offensive attack with handlines because the remaining fire was deeply seated in stacks of tires, Stewart said.

The fire was extinguished in 2 hours and 20 minutes, Stewart said. Some crews remained on scene afterward dousing hot spots.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.