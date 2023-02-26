LADWP crew member working to restore power seriously injured

An LADWP crew member working to restore power to residents in the Valley was seriously injured on Saturday, the agency said.

The employee was transported to a hospital where he was in intensive care.

"This accident and serious injury of our employee is a reminder that our line crews and other field personnel are truly unsung heroes who work in hazardous conditions risking their lives to keep the power flowing across our City," said LADWP General Manager Martin Adams. "The safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, and we are praying that he makes a full recovery."

Meanwhile, crews continued to work to restore power to the 49,000 impacted customers who are still without power.

"The remaining power outages continue to be spread across LADWP's service area with some of the hardest hit communities being Glassell Park, Green Meadows, Hancock Park, Hollywood, and Studio City in the Metro area (South of Mulholland Drive), and Chatsworth, Mission Hills, North Hollywood, Sun Valley, Tarzana, Van Nuys, and Woodland Hills in the Valley area," the LADWP said in a news release.

The LADWP says it anticipates continued restoration in large numbers on Sunday with the break between storm systems.