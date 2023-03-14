Watch CBS News
LACoFD crews rescue 7 people trapped by rushing waters in Duarte riverbed

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Firefighters on Monday rescued seven people who were stuck amidst rushing waters in the San Gabriel riverbed in Duarte

Several Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopters were sent to the location, near N. Todd Avenue and W. Sierra Madre Avenue, at around 5:15 p.m. after learning that the people were trapped on a small island in the middle of the riverbed. 

The people, who all appeared to be the occupants of a homeless encampment in the area, were surrounding by quickly moving water, preventing them from leaving the island ahead of another powerful winter storm heading to the area. 

In all, LACoFD reported that they rescued seven people from the island, and were still looking for an eighth as of 8:20 p.m. 

One of the rescued people was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on a non-life-threatening injury, though it was not immediately clear what the nature of that injury was. 

First published on March 13, 2023 / 8:43 PM

