Labor Day events across the Southland

Monday is Labor Day, the annual national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of the nation. The holdiay was first celebrated in the United States on Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City.

A rally and march will be held in Los Feliz Monday in conjunction with Labor Day to draw attention to what organizers say are long patient wait times, missed diagnosis, neglect and chronic understaffing in patient care.

Organizers expect more than 4,000 health care workers to attend the 9 a.m. rally at Los Feliz Elementary School, then march with members of other unions about a half-mile to Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, where a "civil disobedience action" will occur around 11 a.m., according to the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West. The union is organizing the rally and march. The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions is negotiating a new contract with the health care organization to replace the one that will expire Sept. 30.

Labor Day will also be marked in Los Angeles County by the 44th annual Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition Labor Day Parade & Picnic Rally in Wilmington. Its theme is "Union Labor Built the American Dream." About 5,000-6,000 people are expected for "the largest West Coast Labor Day solidarity parade," according to organizers. The parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Broad Avenue and E Street, go west on E Street to Avalon Boulevard, continue north on Avalon Boulevard to M Street, and conclude at Banning Park, where a "picnic rally" is set to begin at noon.

In San Pedro, the "Conquer the Bridge" race is set to commence Monday morning. It's a 5.3-mile run/walk featuring two trips over the Vincent Thomas Bridge, with some 3,000 participants expected. Opening speeches at 6:40 a.m., national anthem 6:55 a.m., race starts 7 a.m. Race starts and finishes at 5th Street and Harbor Boulevard. For more info:

High surf is hitting Southern California beaches, with strong rip currents expected Monday. Los Angeles County officials warn people to stay out of the water or to stay near occupied lifeguard towers.

The National Weather Service's Los Angeles office said waves of 4 to 7 feet were expected for south-facing beaches in L.A. and Ventura County, with local sets up to 8 feet.

In Orange County, at 7 a.m., the Laguna Beach Fire Department will hold its annual Labor Day pancake breakfast. 375 Cliff Drive at Heisler Park.

At 10 a.m. in San Clemente, a Labor Day Picnic in the Park will feature a live band and a speaker in addition to children's activities, at Jim Johnson Sports Park, 450 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa.

At 10 a.m., the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort will wrap up its Labor Day celebration with an inflatable water park, live performances and food trucks, at 1131 Back Bay Drive.

In Riverside County, the March Field Air Museum in Moreno Valley will be open for extended hours, featuring dozens of aircraft on display and multiple exhibits, with a range of artifacts from the first years of powered flight to the Space Age.