LA Times Festival of Books continues through Sunday at USC
Hundreds of authors from around the country converged on the USC campus for the LA Times' Festival of Books.
Among them was Dave Lopez, a former CBS2/KCAL9 reporter and legend, who just finished a book about his reporting career in local news which spanned four decades.
"I covered a lot of stories in 48 years on television," said Lopez. "It's not a tell-all book. It's not a kiss and tell book. It's a story about what it was like. I lived through 20 news directors and some things happened and some things are in the book that I'm proud of."
The event in Exposition Park continues through Sunday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.