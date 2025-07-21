LA Tesla Diner and supercharger opens in Hollywood

The futuristic Tesla Diner and supercharger station boasting a drive-in experience for drivers opened in Hollywood this Monday.

The two-story location will feature two movie screens that drivers waiting in their cars or enjoying a meal at the restaurant can watch while their Teslas charge at one of the 80 fast-charging stations.

Robots will help serve the food, which comes in Cybertruck boxes. The restaurant maintains a retro diner feel while also featuring a rooftop dining area complete with a bar and theater-style seating, according to the Hollywood Partnership, a nonprofit organization that helps improve business in the neighborhood.

There is also a parking lot for drivers who want to forgo the drive-in experience and relax in their cars.

"This is going to be a destination," Tesla driver James Miller said. "I think it's going to upgrade the whole area."

James and his wife Helen Miller live in the San Fernando Valley but have visited the location several times before the grand opening.

"This is our third time here actually," Helen said. "Last night we came to see when it might open. We asked Grok last night and it said 7 a.m., so here we are."

The Tesla Diner is expected to be a prototype for possible locations in other cities.