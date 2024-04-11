LA reacts to O.J. Simpson's death where infamous murder trial happened

The local community reacted Thursday to news that O.J. Simpson, whose acquittal for the murders of his ex-wife and her friend in the downtown Los Angeles "Trial of the Century" changed the face of the criminal justice system, has died from cancer. He was 76.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," the Simpson family posted on social media.

One local LA salon owner said she was surprised to learn of Simpson's passing.

"I didn't know he was ill," said Zipporah Perine-Jackson Thursday. "I had a bit of sadness for him. We used to see him when he was at USC and he would wave to everyone. He was a big deal."

The NFL star running back- turned-actor became a cultural icon following the killings of ex-wife and her friend in 1994, a nationally broadcast police chase on L.A. freeways with Simpson in back of a white Ford Bronco, and his ultimate acquittal of murder charges following one of the most high-profile court cases in history.

Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death on June 12, 1994, outside of Brown Simpson's home in Brentwood. Days later, Simpson was identified by police as a suspect in the killings.

Simpson, with friend Al Cowlings, led police on a chase in a white Bronco through Southern California five days after the killings. An estimated 95 million Americans watched the chase on television though Los Angeles that lasted for two hours.

Simpson eventually surrendered to police and was placed on trial for the murders.

Overseen by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lance Ito, the trial became a national spectacle, with live television coverage and the often-theatric antics of Simpson's "Dream Team" of attorneys, most notably the late Johnnie Cochran, who immortalized the line "If it does not fit, you must acquit." The line was a reference to a critical trial moment when Simpson tried on a pair of gloves allegedly worn by the killer, but they were too small.

"He was an excellent football player," said Alonzo Little, a Baldwin Hills resident. "He did it all. He's a polarizing figure so people have different feelings."

Simpson is survived by four children, Arnelle and Jason, from his first marriage, and Sydney and Justin from his marriage to Brown Simpson.