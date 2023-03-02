LA police union backs plan to expand unarmed responses

The Los Angeles police union has proposed a plan to send unarmed responders to certain emergencies, which has already drawn criticism from some.

According to the L.A. Police Protective League, the plan hopes to have unarmed responses to nearly 30 emergency calls such as non-fatal crashes, calls involving alcohol or drugs when no other crime is in progress, parking violations or neighbor disputes.

"We do not take this proposal lightly nor do we want to diminish the importance of some of these calls for service," said LAPPL Vice President Jerretta Sandoz.

Lt. Matthew Ensley, a watch commander working with the union, said that this plan would help officers trying to help someone through a psychiatric hold. In those instances, the officer needs to have the person cleared at the hospital.

"That can last anywhere in between two to ten hours," said Ensley. "Sometimes that person has to stay overnight which requires the police officer to stay overnight."

The union said the officer's time is better spent handling calls for violent crimes. The plan has drawn criticism from some, including retired Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey.

"I think this is all window dressing," she said. "I think this is Mike Moore, LAPD Chief Mike Moore, trying to appease the mayor because she just gave him a second term."

She said some of the calls the police union wants to shift away from officers often end in aggression.

"People are going to soon understand when they do have a problem, all they need to do is say violence is occurring and that's going to trigger a police response," said Dorsey.

A similar program in Venice has seen some success. As part of the pilot program, Circle, clinicians — instead of officers — maintain the encampment-free streets of the beach city.

"It looks a lot better now," said resident Moorisha Bey-Taylor, while near Venice's Rose Avenue. "There were quite a few encampments."

Venice resident Katherine Harrold also believes that having an officer armed with a gun can have a chilling effect on some.

"I've been in accidents before and the police officer walks up to you and you immediately feel like you're in trouble," said Harrold.

The LAPPL said it has several city council members who support this proposal as well as the backing of the LAPD.

"We welcome the support of the Los Angeles Police Protective League in calling out the importance of establishing an alternative, non-law enforcement service response to non-emergency calls," the department stated.